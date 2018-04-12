Pompeo confirmation hearing set for Thursday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pompeo confirmation hearing set for Thursday

(NBC News) -

The confirmation hearing for Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo will be Thursday.

Pompeo will answer questions before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

President Trump tapped the CIA Director to succeed Rex Tillerson after President Trump fired Tillerson last month.

Pompeo served as head of the CIA in the first year of the Trump presidency.

President Trump has nominated Gina Haspel to take over Pompeo's role as CIA Director.

