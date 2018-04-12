2016 election may have triggered obsessive-compulsive behaviors - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

2016 election may have triggered obsessive-compulsive behaviors in some Americans

Posted:
(NBC News)

The 2016 election may have triggered obsessive-compulsive behaviors in some Americans.

A Baylor College survey of nearly 500 adults found 18-percent were having intrusive political thoughts and behaviors.

Many admitted repeatedly checking news sites for political updates and worrying about the future of the country.

These symptoms affected both Democrats and Republicans.

