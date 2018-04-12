NASA's Juno spacecraft provides infrared tour of Jupiter's north pole

NASA has released out-of-this-world footage of polar storms over Jupiter's north pole.

The animation, which makes plumes of cloud appear like lava flows, uses imagery collected by an infrared mapper aboard NASA's Juno probe during its fourth pass over the planet.

The temperature of Jupiter's atmosphere was sensed by infrared cameras and the moving images in yellow areas are warmer - or deeper into Jupiter's atmosphere.

The red areas are cooler, and higher up in the planet's atmosphere.

Juno has completed eleven "science passes" since entering Jupiter's orbit in July 2016, logging almost 122 million miles.

Its 12th science pass will be on May 24.