Des Moines makes US News and World Report "Best Places to Live" list

Austin is the best place to live in the United States.

That's according to the new 2018 Best Places to Live survey by U.S. News and World Report

This is the second consecutive year that Austin, Texas has taken the number one spot.

Des Moines, Iowa took the number four spot. 

Here is the list of the top ten best places to live:   

1. Austin, TX

2. Colorado Springs, CO

3. Denver, CO

4. Des Moines, IA

5. Fayetteville, AR

6. Portland, OR

7. Huntsville, AL

8. Washington, DC

9. Minneapolis, MN

10. Seattle, WA

