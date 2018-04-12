City receives notice Younkers will close in Sioux City

Younkers parent company, Bon-Ton Stores Inc., has filed for bankruptcy protection as it struggles with debt and declining mall traffic.

The company says it has received a signed letter of intent from investors DW Partners.

In a letter dated April 5, 2018, Mayor Bob Scott received from Bon-Ton Vice President of Human Resources Gail Monreal said they are notifying him of the Younkers store located at the Southern Hills Mall at 4380 Sergeant Road.

The letter states the closing is expected to be permanent and will affect the entire operation.

In accordance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, Bon-Ton officials said they are providing advance written notice to the approximately 84 employees.

The first layoff would happen on June 5, 2018, and is expected to take several months.

In the letter, the company states the timetable for closing is based on the best information available and is subject to change as the company evaluates their options including the selling of the business and subject to any actions of the bankruptcy court.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson with Bon-Ton says the company has received a signed letter of intent from investors DW Partners.

That group is made up of Namdar Realty Group and Washington Prime Group.

The group is proposing to acquire the company.

Bon-Ton says the company and the investor are in the process of finalizing an asset purchase agreement ahead of an auction.

That auction is now set for next Monday, April 16.

A spokesperson with Bon-Ton says they are waiting for that sale to go through.



--Keith Bliven and Ashly Richardson contributed to this story.