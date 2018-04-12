Rivercade announces 10th annual Barstool Open - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rivercade announces 10th annual Barstool Open

Posted:
By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
Rivercade and Sioux City Historical Preservation Commission announced today they will be hosting the 10th annual Barstool Open.

The Barstool Open is going to be 17 holes of mini golf at 17 bars along 4th Street. 

Tee-off will take place at noon on Saturday, April 28th, and costs $50.00 per team

Phyl Claeys says it's a unique fundraiser.

"There will be hundreds of people to hang out with you that day and have a great time, at the 17 bars 17 holes, and it's just a unique experience," said Phyl Claeys, Event Coordinator for Rivercade 

Traveling Trophies are awarded for the most creative, the most fun hole, and for the bar the preregisters the most teams.

