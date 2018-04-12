World Champion Hoop Dancer visits Hunt Elementary

Students at Hunt Elementary got a very special lesson on Native American Culture Thursday morning.

Jasmine Bell a Native American World Champion Hoop Dancer visited the school to teach students about the culture, she also performed a hoop dancing routine.

The hoop dancing routine is an important way to give students a greater understanding of the culture, and why hoop dancing is special to their culture.

"So through that hoop dance were able to connect to many different worlds and it connects to many different cultures," said Jasmine Bell, 2x World Champion Hoop Dancer

Jasmine Bell also visited with students at Irving Elementary and will be visiting students tomorrow at Loess Hills, Liberty, and Unity Elementary Schools as well as West High School.