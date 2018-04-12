New pesticide study of fruits and vegetables

According to a new study by the environmental working group, strawberries top the list for having the most pesticide residues.

The study found that about a third of all strawberry samples had at least 10 pesticides.

Spinach comes in at number two with about 97-percent of samples containing pesticide residues.

Rounding out the top five were nectarines, apples and grapes.

Topping the list of nearly pesticide free items avocados and sweet corn with fewer than one-percent containing pesticide residues.

The findings are based on nearly 39,000 tests conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on 47 different fruits and vegetables.

Other items with a low likelihood of pesticides pineapples, papayas, asparagus, onions and cabbage.