True organic foods to get enhanced labeling

Just how was that tomato grown?

Starting this summer, consumers who shop for organic fruits and vegetables will notice additional labels that will give them the answer.

The move comes after a group of farmers and scientists met last month to create standards for an additional organic certification program.

Under the current USDA program, the organic label means that your tomato has been produced without synthetic substances.

The additional labeling will give consumers more details about your organic produce, for example, if the items are grown in soil.



An inspector will certify that the farm has complied with the new standards, and the farms, not distributors, will add the labels.