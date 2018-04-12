True organic foods to get enhanced labeling - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

True organic foods to get enhanced labeling

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Just how was that tomato grown?

Starting this summer, consumers who shop for organic fruits and vegetables will notice additional labels that will give them the answer.

The move comes after a group of farmers and scientists met last month to create standards for an additional organic certification program.

Under the current USDA program, the organic label means that your tomato has been produced without synthetic substances.

The additional labeling will give consumers more details about your organic produce, for example, if the items are grown in soil.
 
An inspector will certify that the farm has complied with the new standards, and the farms, not distributors, will add the labels.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.