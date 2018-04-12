Derby trophy arrives at Churchill Downs ahead of the 144th Run for the Roses

The first Saturday in may is just around the corner and excitement for the Kentucky Derby is already starting to build.

The Kentucky Derby trophy arrived at Churchill Downs Thursday ahead of the 144th "Run for the Roses."

The owner of the three-year-old thoroughbred that wins the first leg of the Triple Crown will receive this 14-karat gold trophy topped with a horse and rider.

An 18-karat gold horseshoe adorns the front.

The cup stands 22 inches tall and weighs about 67-ounces.

The trophy also comes with a jade base and is perhaps the most coveted award in all of horse racing.

It will be handed out just 23 days from now.

And you can watch every stride around Churchill Downs right here on NBC and KTIV on May 5.