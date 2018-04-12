In honor of Tolerance week, the Sioux City public museum will showcase a special collection

Holocaust Survivor Inge Auerbacher stops by KTIV News 4 to talk about her experiences.

Holocaust survivor talks about her experiences and reminds Siouxlanders about 2018 Tolerance Week events

Moment of silence held in remembrance of 6 million Jews who died in Holocaust

The whole country of Israel stopped Thursday.

People paused for a nationwide moment of silence in remembrance of the six million Jews who died in the Holocaust.

Many set aside some time to pay their respects to a Christian man who became a household name 25 years ago thanks to Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg's 1993 film, "Schindler's List" told the story of German businessman Oskar Schindler who shielded more than a thousand Jews from Nazi death camps.

He hired them to work in his factory in Poland and eventually spent his fortune feeding the Jews he saved.

He died in 1974 and is buried in Jerusalem at his own request.

Genesis Auste, a Los Angeles visitor said, "We were just passing by and saw Oskar Schindler's name and I remembered the movie and it's wonderful that we got to see his grave on Holocaust Day because Oskar Schindler was not a perfect guy, he was a flawed man, just like the rest of us, but he impacted a lot of lives. He's a big inspiration."

Stones placed on a tombstone is a Jewish tradition to respect the dead.

Chaim Berdychev, a Jerusalem resident said, "This is very important to me. I pay a visit every Holocaust Day. My great-grandfather was murdered in the Holocaust."

A third of the world's Jews were murdered in the Holocaust.

Israel was established in 1948 and hundreds of thousands of survivors fled there.