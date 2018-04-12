City approves bid for aquatic center expansion project in Sioux Center, IA

The City of Sioux Center has approved the bid for an aquatic center expansion project.

The city council has approved the project Wednesday night, with construction set to begin in a few months.

This concept art is courtesy of project engineer Waters Edge.

The expansion would add a lazy river, a variety of slides, a water sip lip line, diving boards, and a lot of swimming space and would be constructed near the existing outdoor pool at the All seasons center.

The contractor, Peska construction, plans to see the project complete by summer of 2019.