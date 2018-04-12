Lawmakers say Trump will look into trade talks

Farm state lawmakers say President Donald Trump has asked top administration officials to look into rejoining talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, from which the U.S. withdrew last year.



Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse says Trump said during a White House meeting with Midwest governors and lawmakers that he had "deputized" U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and economic adviser Larry Kudlow to look into the U.S. rejoining the TPP.



It would be aimed at opening U.S. farmers to more overseas markets.



“In addition to discussing trade with China, we emphasized the importance of finalizing NAFTA negotiations, expanding the use of E15 year-round and reconsidering the TPP," Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said.



Eleven other Pacific Rim countries signed a sweeping trade agreement last month that came together after the U.S. pulled out.