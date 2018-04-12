Lawmakers say Trump will look into trade talks - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Lawmakers say Trump will look into trade talks

Posted:
Photo Courtesy: CNN Photo Courtesy: CNN
WASHINGTON (AP) -

Farm state lawmakers say President Donald Trump has asked top administration officials to look into rejoining talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, from which the U.S. withdrew last year.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse says Trump said during a White House meeting with Midwest governors and lawmakers that he had "deputized" U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and economic adviser Larry Kudlow to look into the U.S. rejoining the TPP.

It would be aimed at opening U.S. farmers to more overseas markets.

“In addition to discussing trade with China, we emphasized the importance of finalizing NAFTA negotiations, expanding the use of E15 year-round and reconsidering the TPP," Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said. 

Eleven other Pacific Rim countries signed a sweeping trade agreement last month that came together after the U.S. pulled out.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.