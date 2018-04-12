Siouxlanders react to possible Younkers closure

The possible closure of the Younkers store here in Sioux City is making waves through the community, as shoppers prepare for the possible empty space at the Southern Hills Mall.

"It's really kind of devastating because it's been here for so long and it's a fun place to go and look around," says Judi Miller, Sioux City Resident

Siouxland shoppers say they have many memories of the Younkers department store.

Long-time residents say the anchor store is a huge deal for the city.

It's going to have a huge impact, as far as I'm concerned, because it's an anchor store out at Southern Hills Mall and it's been there for many, many, many years," says Rhonda Capron with the Sioux City City Council.

Not only could this impact nearly 84 employees but, also the people who shop here.

And, shoppers say they are concerned with what will take the place of Younkers if it closes.

"Well other towns have a hard time so, I imagine we will also But, something has to fill that building and it has to be a good department store," says Sioux City Resident Martie Ebner.

The concern of what it could mean for the future of Southern Hills Mall is on their minds as well.

"I think it will hurt the mall area a lot. I don't know what the traffic is there but, it seems to me like that's one of the main stores," says Miller.