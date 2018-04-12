How Younkers came to be in Sioux City

Younkers in Sioux City wasn't always in the Southern Hills Mall-

Ben Davidson, a Russian, Jewish immigrant came to the United States in 1880- and Sioux City in 1881.

In 1883, Davidson set up shop in a small storefront on the corner of 4th and Jennings Streets, and was joined in the business by his brother Dave Davidson.

The small businesses grew rapidly and moved locations every several months, until finally settling at the southwest corner of 4th and Pierce Streets in 1891.

That same year, Ben and Dave were joined by another brother, Abe.

The Davidsons sold the department store to Younker Bros. Inc. of Des Moines in 1947.

Younker's purchased Davidson Bros. Co. in 1948, and named it Younker-Davidson.

In 1957, Younker's purchased the May Department Store Co. at 4th and Nebraska, and named it Younker-Martin's.

In 1969, Younker-Davidson simply became "Younkers", and Younker Martin's closed its doors.

In 1985, construction began on a new Younkers store at 4th and Pierce- right across the street.

A year later, they opened, and the old Younker-Davidson building closed its doors for good.

"So even though Younker's moved, and a whole new company took over the building, long-time residents still resonate this building with the infamous department store," said reporter, Jennifer Lenzini.

"I remember when I was a young girl, I would drive down from Spirit Lake and shop at the big 5-story store," said Sioux City Resident Martie Ebner. "It was wonderful. Take the elevator, to any department or whatever you wanted, it was fun."

"What I personally remember is, when my wife would come down here to get Fiestaware," said Kyle Chance, sales manager at Sioux City HOM Furniture. "Because they would carry Fiestaware and it was always easier to come down here, then to go out to the mall."

A new Sioux City Younkers store opened in the Southern Hills Mall in March of 1980.

The downtown and Southern Hills Mall stores were open for 20 years.

The downtown Younker's building on the north side of 4th Street between Pierce and Douglas Street, finally closed its doors in February of 2007.

And now, in its place, is HOM Furniture.

But the memories of the renowned department store- remain.

"People come in here, even today, and they remember the racetrack- the aisles that go all the way around the building," said Chance. "They always make comments like, 'well this is boy's, this is men's wear, this is where the jewelry was.'"

Younkers Timeline, Courtesy of Sioux City Library:

1880 T. S. Martin Co. established in Sioux City

1883 Davidson Bros. open their shop in Sioux City

1913 Younker Bros. opens in Des Moines

1948 Davidson Brothers sold their department store at the southwest corner of 4th and Pierce in Sioux City to Younkers. The store was renamed Younker-Davidson.

1948 May Department Store Co. (St. Louis) purchased the T. S. Martin Department Store at the northwest corner of 4th and Nebraska.

1957 Younkers purchased the May Department Store Co. and their holdings in Sioux City. The store at 4th and Nebraska became Younker-Martin’s

1969 Younker-Davidson became simply “Younkers.”

1969 Younker-Martin’s closes its doors on August 18.

1970 Department store building at 4th and Nebraska razed in CBD-East Urban Renewal

1980 Southern Hills Mall opens.

c.1985 Younkers opens at Southern Hills Mall

1985 Construction begins on a new Younkers store at 4th and Pierce (across the street from Younker-Davidson)

1986 Younker-Davidson closed, new Younkers opens at the newly construct Town Square Center

2006 Last Younkers location downtown closes