Dakota County leaders gather to 'Bring Up Nebraska'

Dakota County Connections is a community collaborative in Dakota County, Nebraska, that unites partners from different agencies to improve the quality well-being of children and families in the community.

Thursday morning, Dakota County community leaders and state representatives gathered to recognize the prevention efforts and successes taking place within the county.

Bring Up Nebraska is a statewide initiative to figure out what the strengths and weaknesses are of the communities inside the Cornhusker State.

Statewide, the top issues facing Nebraska include the rate of juvenile arrests, and the number of kids in foster care.

First Lady of Nebraska, Susanne Shore, says that it takes everyone in the state to make a change.

"This is everyone's problem, and that we're all apart of the solution," said Susanne Shore, First Lady of Nebraska. "Too many people think that we need to look at state or Washington to be the solution here, but it really is each community figuring out what it's problems are."

First Lady Shore adds Dakota County has been a leader in the state.

She says they have increased their proficiency rates for third grade readers, and decreased the number of juvenile arrests.

Dr. Jerry Milner, Associate Commissioner of the Children's Bureau, says the county is a good example of how 'Bring Up Nebraska', works.

"The fact that so many people, representing so many different entities here, come together with such energy and such excitement, is absolutely inspirational," Dr. Jerry Milner, Associate Commissioner of the Children's Bureau.

Bring Up Nebraska: http://www.bringupnebraska.org/

Dakota County Connections: http://dakotacountyconnections.com/

