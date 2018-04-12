Bishop Heelan's Hazekamp signs with North Dakota

The University of North Dakota basketball team has an Iowa flavor. There are three Iowans on the roster, including Spirit Lake grad Billy Brown, and former Hawkeye standout Jeff Horner is an assistant coach. The Fighting Hawks added another Siouxlander Thursday.

Bishop Heelan senior Elijah Hazekamp signed his letter of intent. He led the Crusaders in scoring the last two years, averaging over 21 points a game last season.

Hazekamp also led his team in three pointers the last two years. At 6'6", he was the leading rebounder in the state in Class 3A, at 13 per game. North Dakota gives him a chance of playing at the NCAA Division 1 level.

"It's always been my dream but it wasn't super important," said Hazekamp. "Just the right school and the right coaches and teammates was more important to me. Yeah, they recruit Iowa very well and I think we play good ball around here and I think that's what they're going for. I really liked their staff and I liked their campus, their facilities. I met a couple teammates up there and I really liked them so it just made sense."

Hazekamp had 60 career double-doubles at Bishop Heelan.