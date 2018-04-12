Pierce Mansion to open its doors in honor of Earth Day

The historic Peirce mansion is hosting an Open House on Sunday, April 22 in honor of Earth Day.

In celebration of the holiday, the first 100 attendees will receive a packet of seeds.

Built by local developer John Peirce in 1893, the home was purchased by the Junior League of Sioux City for $10,000 in 1958. After being donated to the City of Sioux City for use as a cultural building, it served as the site of the Sioux City Public Museum from 1961 to 2011.

The Peirce Mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is located at 2901 Jackson Street

The event is free and will run from 1 to 4 pm. You can call the Sioux City Public Museum for details.