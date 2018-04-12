Pierce Mansion to open its doors in honor of Earth Day - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pierce Mansion to open its doors in honor of Earth Day

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The historic Peirce mansion is hosting an Open House on Sunday, April 22 in honor of Earth Day. 

In celebration of the holiday, the first 100 attendees will receive a packet of seeds. 

Built by local developer John Peirce in 1893, the home was purchased by the Junior League of Sioux City for $10,000 in 1958. After being donated to the City of Sioux City for use as a cultural building, it served as the site of the Sioux City Public Museum from 1961 to 2011. 

The Peirce Mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is located at 2901 Jackson Street

The event is free and will run from 1 to 4 pm. You can call the Sioux City Public Museum for details. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.