Extensive repairs happening in the Iowa Great Lakes area

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV/KUOO) -

Everywhere you turn, you see road repairs going on in Siouxland, including in the Iowa Great Lakes area. 

Steve Schwaller with KUOO Radio said repairs are being made to a heavily traveled street in Arnolds Park. Work on the West Broadway Avenue project started earlier this week.

City leaders said the project involves a milling and overlay of the street ,along with complete sidewalk replacement on the north side of West Broadway, and partial sidewalk replacement on the south side of the street.

Motorists should expect delays on that stretch of West Broadway from Highway 71 to Allen Avenue.

The project has an anticipated completion date of May 25th, but city leaders say that will depend on the weather.

