College athletes take spotlight on day one of Sioux City Relays

There are 19 different colleges and 35 different high schools competing at the Sioux City Relays this year. The event was moved up a day because of the expected snow on Saturday. Day one featured the college athletes and some warm temperatures. This is the 54th running of the Relays at Olsen Stadium.

We'll start with the women's 100 hurdles prelims. South Dakota junior Alanisse Williams wins the first heat and would qualify for the finals. Her teammate topped her. Britny Kerr wins her heat in :13.98 seconds. That was new Sioux City Relays record and the top time heading into Friday's final.

In the men's 110 hurdles, Morningside's Jacobus Noble won his heat in :14.8 seconds. The Sioux City North grad is in the finals. Morningside's Reece Jackson won his heat in :14.8. The Marcus, Iowa, native is the top qualifier for the finals. He was second in this event last year.

In the women's 100 meter prelims, USD's Tasheka Gordon had the second fastest qualifying time in :12 seconds flat. In the men's 100, Briar Cliff senior Robert Iron Shell from Le Mars, Iowa, qualified fourth in :10.8 seconds.

South Dakota gets a win in the women's 400 hurdle finals from Shanice Cannigan. Morningside's Chase Hiser wins the men's 400 hurdles, in :54 seconds.

The Coyotes win the men's shot put as Ben Hammer tosses it over 58-feet. In the men's 5,000 meters, Northwestern's Tanner Goetsch takes first in 15 minutes, 44 seconds.

Field vents begin at 10:00 am Friday. The first running event is at 11:00 am with the 10,000 meters.