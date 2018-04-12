South Dakota Governor closes state government offices in 32 counties due to approaching blizzard

Governor Dennis Daugaard has ordered the closure of state government offices in 32 counties for Friday because of the approaching blizzard, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The counties covered by the Governor’s order are: Bennett, Brule, Buffalo, Butte, Campbell, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Fall River, Faulk, Gregory, Haakon, Hand, Harding, Hughes, Hyde, Jackson, Jones, Lawrence, Lyman, Meade, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Perkins, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Todd, Tripp, Walworth and Ziebach.

Only essential personnel within state offices in those counties should report to their work stations.

A major late winter storm is expected to cover most of South Dakota starting Thursday night, with snow in western South Dakota. Rain, freezing rain and heavy snow are expected to reach the rest of the state sometime Friday.

State leaders are monitoring the storm closely and evaluating whether further state-office closures might be necessary.

Citizens with business at state offices in other South Dakota counties affected by the storm should call ahead to make sure the office remains open.