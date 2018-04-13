SD DOT: I-90 closed from Rapid City to Murdo

South Dakota Department of Transportation officials are closing Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Murdo, both east and westbound, effective at 7 a.m.



Heavy snow and strong winds have made safe travel impossible in this area.



Motorists are strongly cautioned that other roads in area will likely become impassible as this storm continues throughout the day.



Officials are also asking drivers to stay put and not plan any travel across the state for the rest of today and into the weekend. As this storm system moves through, more interstate closures and No Travel Advisories can be expected.

Closures and advisories are posted on www.safetravelusa.com/sd and on the phone based 5-1-1.

Based on information from the National Weather Service (NWS), conditions are expected to worsen as the storm continues to move east, with additional heavy snowfall and strong winds making travel hazardous and likely impossible. A blizzard warning is in effect for much of the South Dakota into Saturday.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles need to exercise extra caution across the state with sustained winds of 25-40 mph in most areas along with gusts of 50 plus mph according to the NWS.

“We understand people want to be on the roads and about their business, but we ask for patience while the storm moves through the state and our maintenance crews can get the roads clear and safe for travel,’’ said Greg Fuller, director of Operations.

