Nebraska Farm Bureau petitions USDA to limit the definition of beef

The Nebraska Farm Bureau is petitioning the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to not use the term “meat” when referring to all lab-grown and plant-based meat alternatives.

They are requesting to limit the definition of “beef” and “meat” to only products from live animals born, raised, and harvested in the traditional manner.

This comes from a movement to develop and commercialize alternative protein products, particularly “clean meat,” also called lab-grown or cultured meat, and plant-based proteins.

Back in January of 2018, delegates from the American Farm Bureau Federation adopted a policy proposed by delegates from Nebraska which supported the prohibition of the use of “commonly known and industry recognized ‘meat’ terms in the labeling and advertising of all lab-grown and plant-based alternatives.”