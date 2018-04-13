Seasons Center for Behavioral Center awarded grant - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Seasons Center for Behavioral Center awarded grant

Posted:
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV/KUOO) -

The Seasons Center For Behavioral Health recently received a grant through the Clay County Community Foundation. 

The $4,000 grant will be used to purchase furniture to update the conference room in their headquarters at 201 East 11th Street in Spencer, Iowa. 

Since 1959, Seasons Center For Behavioral Health has provided psychiatric and behavioral health services to residents throughout northwest Iowa.

Seasons Center also owns and operates Autumn's Center in Spencer and Camp Autumn near Sutherland.

