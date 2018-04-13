Trial pushed back for Sioux City man involved in George Street s - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Trial pushed back for Sioux City man involved in George Street standoff

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man involved in a police standoff back in January, has seen his trial pushed back to May.

Thirty-two-year old Michael Counterman has plead not guilty to multiple charges, including first degree arson, aggravated assault and first degree burglary.

His trial date has been pushed back twice since his arrest. He is now scheduled to stand trial on May 7.

Police say Counterman broke into his mother's west side home on January 10. 

What followed was a 45-minute stand-off with police. 

Officers say he threatened police with a knife and threatened to harm himself, before setting the curtains on fire inside the home. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.