Trial pushed back for Sioux City man involved in George Street standoff

A Sioux City man involved in a police standoff back in January, has seen his trial pushed back to May.

Thirty-two-year old Michael Counterman has plead not guilty to multiple charges, including first degree arson, aggravated assault and first degree burglary.

His trial date has been pushed back twice since his arrest. He is now scheduled to stand trial on May 7.

Police say Counterman broke into his mother's west side home on January 10.

What followed was a 45-minute stand-off with police.

Officers say he threatened police with a knife and threatened to harm himself, before setting the curtains on fire inside the home.