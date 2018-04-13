Trial date set for Sioux City man charged in deadly apartment fire

A trial date has been set for a Sioux City man charged in a deadly apartment fire back in February.

Fifty-one year old Robert Mahoney has plead not guilty to first degree arson in connection to the Central Apartment fire back on February 4.

His trial date has been set for May 15 in Woodbury County District Court. A pretrial conference is set for May 9.

Rescue crews were called to a structure fire at 613 11th Street at Central Apartments in Sioux City at 1:52 a.m. on February 4.

Authorities say when they arrived black smoke was coming out of one of the apartments and consumed the entire first floor.

At least 23 people were in the apartment building at the time of the fire, with two people taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One person died as a result of the fire.

Fifty-one year old Wanda Blake, of Sioux City, died at a Sioux City hospital on February 27, after being rushed from a local rehabilitation center.

Iowa Medical Examiners have ruled her death a homicide.