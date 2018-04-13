University of Iowa halts construction amid budget cuts

The University of Iowa plans to halt more than 100 campus construction projects in response to budget cuts approved by state lawmakers

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the freeze went into effect Thursday and will last for about five months. Most of the halted construction is maintenance related, but it also includes some larger projects such as a wrestling facility, a hospital facility and an art museum facility. Projects that are already in the construction phrase, critical to the university or related to public safety will continue.

The Legislature cut the state Board of Regents' budget by $11 million last month. The board responded by cutting UI and Iowa State University budgets by 2.4 percent. UI must make up a nearly $5.5 million shortfall before the fiscal year ends in June.