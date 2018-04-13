Iowa Republicans at odds over plan for tax reform, cuts

Iowa Republican lawmakers are at odds over how they intend to reform the state's tax system and cut taxes

Republicans, who hold majorities in both chambers, discussed ideas for a tax plan during nearly back-to-back legislative meetings Thursday. Some provisions in the tax proposals are drastically different.

The Republican factions will need to reach agreement to get something sent to GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds, who introduced her own tax plan this session.

House Republicans say they want to cut $1.3 billion in tax revenue over five years. Senate GOP lawmakers have also offered a new plan they say cuts $2 billion in tax revenue over roughly the same period.

Separately, Republican lawmakers have yet to release details on the state budget that goes into effect in July.