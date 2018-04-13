Storm Lake teenager arrested on assault charge - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake teenager arrested on assault charge

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

A Storm Lake, Iowa teenager was arrested after police say he inappropriately touched a student at the high school.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, the 17-year old male student was arrested Thursday night, and charged with Assault With Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.

He was processed and released to a parent. The case has been forwarded to the Juvenile Court Authority. 

According to police, on December 22 the male student allegedly grabbed the reporting party in an inappropriate fashion while at the high school. 

