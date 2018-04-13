Snow emergency begins at 2:00 a.m. Saturday for Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snow emergency begins at 2:00 a.m. Saturday for Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

City officials said due to the forecasted winter storm snow on Saturday, a snow emergency has been declared by Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. 
 
It will take effect beginning at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 14.

City officials said the snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street.

A map showing emergency snow route streets may be located at here.

The emergency snow route map can be found at https://www.sioux-city.org/community/news/snow-information/snow-maps (denoted by red lined streets).

Officials said questions regarding parking restrictions should be directed to the Sioux City Police Department's Facebook page

