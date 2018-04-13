Scouting for Food Drive Pick-Up rescheduled due to weather

The Scouting for Food Drive pick-up scheduled for this weekend has been postponed due to the weather.

Scouts were originally going to be picking up food items from people Saturday.

But because of the pending winter storm in Siouxland, the pick-up date has been pushed back to Saturday, April 21.

Donations can be dropped off April 21st at local Hy-Vee grocery stores if you did not receive a hanger or if a scout was unable to pick up your items.

Local Boy Scouts and leaders from Tyson Foods ushered in the company's annual Scouting for Food Campaign last week, benefiting the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The company will be donating 40,000 pounds of chicken to local Food Banks, to support one of Siouxland's largest food drives.

Scouts from 58 counties in eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and Union County in South Dakota are taking part in the effort.

The Foodbank of Siouxland accepts donations year-round at their warehouse from 8:30 a.m. 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.