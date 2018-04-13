Sioux City ranks in Top 10 of EPA's small cities with ENERGY STAR certified buildings

Sioux City has earned a Top 10 ranking in the EPA's 2018 list of small cities with energy-efficient buildings.

The city ranked sixth in their list of the small U.S. metropolitan areas with the most ENERGY STAR certified buildings.

Cities are ranked banked on the number of buildings that achieved the ENERGY STAR certification last year.

To qualify for the ENERGY STAR, a building must achieve a score of 75 or higher on a 1-100 scale, meaning the building outperforms 75 percent of similar buildings.

Cities are ranked on the list according to how many buildings in their area achieved ENERGY STAR certification in 2017.

Sioux City had 22 ENERGY STAR buildings, including 21 Sioux City public school buildings.

A complete list of the 2018 ENERGY STAR cities can be found on their website.