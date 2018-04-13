Le Mars Police searching for man connected to area burglaries

The suspect's vehcile is described as a four-door white SUV.

The suspect is described wearing camo pants, a sweatshirt and a ball cap and a unique logo at the time of the April 12 burglaries.

The Le Mars Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect connected to recent burglaries.

Police say four businesses were burglarized in Le Mars, Iowa, early Thursday morning.

Police say the suspect was wearing camouflage pants, a sweatshirt, and a baseball cap with a unique logo.

If you have any information on the suspect you are asked to contact police.