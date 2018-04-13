Le Mars Police searching for man connected to area burglaries - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Le Mars Police searching for man connected to area burglaries

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
The suspect is described wearing camo pants, a sweatshirt and a ball cap and a unique logo at the time of the April 12 burglaries. The suspect is described wearing camo pants, a sweatshirt and a ball cap and a unique logo at the time of the April 12 burglaries.
The suspect is described wearing camo pants, a sweatshirt and a ball cap and a unique logo at the time of the April 12 burglaries. The suspect is described wearing camo pants, a sweatshirt and a ball cap and a unique logo at the time of the April 12 burglaries.
The suspect's vehcile is described as a four-door white SUV. The suspect's vehcile is described as a four-door white SUV.

The Le Mars Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect connected to recent burglaries.

Police say four businesses were burglarized in Le Mars, Iowa, early Thursday morning. 

Police say the suspect was wearing camouflage pants, a sweatshirt, and a baseball cap with a unique logo.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door white SUV. 

If you have any information on the suspect you are asked to contact police. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.