Explorers sign former Royals, Diamondbacks draft picks

The Sioux City Explorers announced Friday that the club has signed RHP Holden Helmink and RHP Tyler Fallwell to 2018 American Association contracts. The 2018 season will mark Helmink’s 4th season in professional baseball and Fallwell’s 3rd season in professional baseball.

Helmink was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 22nd round of the 2012 MLB Draft from Willis High School (Willis, TX) but did not sign. He was once again drafted by the Diamondbacks two years later in the 12th round out of San Jacinto College (Houston, TX). Helmink would spend two seasons in the Diamondbacks organization, appearing in 26 games and owning a 4.55 ERA. Helmink played the 2016 season for the independent Bridgeport Bluefish of the Atlantic League.

Helmink began his collegiate career at the University of Texas before transferring to San Jacinto College. He pitched one season there, finishing with a 3.38 ERA and a save, striking out 22 in 16 innings pitched before being selected by the Diamondbacks. Helmink earned All-Greater Houston area first team honors as a pitcher in his senior season at Willis High School.

Fallwell was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB Draft from Cochise Community College (Douglas, AZ). Fallwell spent the last two seasons playing in the Royals organization, making it to Single-A last season. In rookie ball for the Royals, the righty owned a 2.35 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 15.1 innings pitched.

Fallwell played collegiately for two seasons at Cochise Community College where he went 6-4 with a 2.87 ERA, accumulating 103 strikeouts in 84.2 innings pitched. In 2016, Fallwell put together a scoreless streak that reached 30 consecutive innings which propelled him into being named an All-ACCAC First Team and a First Team All-Region selection. The righty had committed to continue his collegiate career at the University of Houston before being drafted and signing with the Royals.

With the signings of Helmink and Fallwell, the X’s now have 22 players (14 pitchers, 8 position players) signed to 2018 contracts.

The X’s begin their 2018 campaign on the road visiting the Lincoln Saltdogs on May 17th. The X’s 2018 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 25th at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park versus the Cleburne Railroaders in a 7:05pm contest.