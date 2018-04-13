Iowa State hopes to get most out of final spring practice

Iowa State decided on Monday to cancel their spring football game because of the weather. But the Cyclones still have a lot of work to do.

Iowa State will hold their third scrimmage inside the Bergstrom Football Complex on Saturday. Family members can attend the practice will be closed to the public.

While the end of the spring isn't how head coach Matt Campbell saw it going, the team can still end on a positive note.

"For safety reasons, obviously, our fans can't get to the indoor, so that aspect of it, we won't have," Campbell said. "But we need that practice, and the reality of us, with the weather and what it looks like, I would rather not waste a day. I'd rather get a great 15th practice in and put a great finish to camp. That's kind of where we're at."

Iowa State opens the season September 1 against South Dakota State at Jack Trice Stadium.