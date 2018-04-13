Convergys in Sergeant Bluff to close doors permanently on Saturday

Convergys in Sergeant Bluff doors will shut for good Saturday, April, 14.

Nearly 180 employees will be impacted by the closure.

A spokesperson for the company says the company made the decision to exit the Sergeant Bluff market.

The company notified employees at the end of January.

Qualified employees will be able to apply for work-from-home positions with the company.

"Our first priority has been to share the news with our employees and options that are available to them. Currently, we do have work-from-home positions available and we are encouraging all eligible employees to apply for those," says Brooke Beiting, Media Relations with Convergys.

Convergys says they do have job placement assistance for staff employees in addition to the work-from-home positions.