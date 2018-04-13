Food Bank of Siouxland gets new freezer and cooler to better serve the community

The Food Bank of Siouxland now has a new freezer and cooler to better serve Siouxlanders.

The food bank says the new freezer and cooler space is nearly two and a half times the size of their last cooler and freezer.

The much-needed equipment will allow the food bank to store more food for Siouxlanders in need.

The food bank says the need for food at local pantries has increased over the past year and is continuing to rise.

"We'll have far more frozen product. We'll have more fresh produce, more milk, more dairy, all of those things that are so essential for people in need. This is really transformational for our world," says Linda Scheid, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland.

A grant and several local companies including Tyson and Cargill helped to make the new freezer and cooler a reality.

"Increasing storage capacity means we can bring in more, we can distribute more. More people will go to bed not hungry in Siouxland, which is how it ought to be," says Scheid.

Scheid says the freezer and cooler will fill out in the coming weeks as food gets delivered to the Food Bank of Siouxland.