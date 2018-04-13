Iowa Governor candidate in Siouxland discussing Medicaid

Dr. Andy McGuire, who's one of seven Democrats running for governor of Iowa, was in Siouxland on Friday speaking with medical providers.

Being a doctor herself, McGuire wanted to hear, first-hand, the issues providers are facing.

The physician says the privatization "is hurting people" by making it harder to get health care.

McGuire suggests the state run the Medicaid program, once again.

She adds privatization wasn't saving any more money than the state-run program.

"I want to make sure I understand how this medicaid privatization that I would reverse and this mental health crisis that I've been working on," said Dr. Andy McGuire, (D) Candidate for Iowa Governor. "Substance abuse and addiction- how that's affecting them and what I can do as governor to help with that."

Dr. McGuire also stopped at Jackson Recovery Center this afternoon to hear from addiction recovery providers.