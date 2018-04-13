Seven graduate from Western Iowa Tech's regional law enforcement - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Seven graduate from Western Iowa Tech's regional law enforcement training academy

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Siouxlanders now have seven more reasons to feel safe in their community. 

On Friday, Western Iowa Tech's regional law enforcement training academy held its graduation ceremony.

Seven graduates from regional police and sheriff's departments received their certification.

It's the 28th group of police officers to graduate from WIT's regional law enforcement training academy.  

In January, they enrolled for the eight-week program that includes many aspects of training.

"In order to go through the Police academy, they have to do the firearms and defensive tactics and physical training," said Steve Ebsen, Director of Regional Law Enforcement Academy. "But they do report writing, they do training on mental health, first-aid. They do domestic abuse training, crisis intervention, they do sex abuse training."

The event also featured guest speaker, Kevin Vande Vegte, Chief of Police in LeMars, Iowa.  
 


    

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.