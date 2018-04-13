Seven graduate from Western Iowa Tech's regional law enforcement training academy

Siouxlanders now have seven more reasons to feel safe in their community.

On Friday, Western Iowa Tech's regional law enforcement training academy held its graduation ceremony.

Seven graduates from regional police and sheriff's departments received their certification.

It's the 28th group of police officers to graduate from WIT's regional law enforcement training academy.

In January, they enrolled for the eight-week program that includes many aspects of training.

"In order to go through the Police academy, they have to do the firearms and defensive tactics and physical training," said Steve Ebsen, Director of Regional Law Enforcement Academy. "But they do report writing, they do training on mental health, first-aid. They do domestic abuse training, crisis intervention, they do sex abuse training."

The event also featured guest speaker, Kevin Vande Vegte, Chief of Police in LeMars, Iowa.





