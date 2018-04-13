Iowa congressional candidate visits Jackson Recovery Center

Addiction is a problem that not only Siouxland faces, but the entire United States.

146 opioid-related deaths occurred in Iowa in 2016.

Leann Jacobsen, Candidate for U.S. Representative in Iowa's 4th District, visited Jackson Recovery Center today to try and combat the problem.

Jacobsen discussed how the work that Jackson Recovery Centers are doing- can help all of Iowa.

"Drug addiction, and the opioid crisis, and mental health," said Leann Jacobsen, Candidate for U.S. Representative in Iowa's 4th District. "Those are all really important challenges that we face, that when somebody is addressing it in a very effective manner, we need to learn what they're doing, how we can support them."

Jacobsen is running against Steve King for Iowa's 4th Congressional District