Iowa congressional candidate visits Jackson Recovery Center - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa congressional candidate visits Jackson Recovery Center

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Addiction is a problem that not only Siouxland faces, but the entire United States.

146 opioid-related deaths occurred in Iowa in 2016.

Leann Jacobsen, Candidate for U.S. Representative in Iowa's 4th District, visited Jackson Recovery Center today to try and combat the problem.

Jacobsen discussed how the work  that Jackson Recovery Centers are doing- can help all of Iowa.

"Drug addiction, and the opioid crisis, and mental health," said Leann Jacobsen, Candidate for U.S. Representative in Iowa's 4th District. "Those are all really important challenges that we face, that when somebody is addressing it in a very effective manner, we need to learn what they're doing, how  we can support them."

Jacobsen is running against Steve King for Iowa's 4th Congressional District

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.