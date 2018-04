The 68th annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus is happening through Sunday, April 15, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

The arena has been transformed from an ice rink to circus rings.

Many enthusiastic school children attended the 11:30 a.m. performance on Friday, April 13, when KTIV's Stella Daskalakis served as Honorary Ring Master.

The longtime Ring Master of the Shrine Circus said it is now the largest circus in the country.