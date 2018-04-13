President Trump says US military is striking Syria with France and the UK

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the United States military to launch strikes on Syria in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack by the regime of President Bashar al-Assad on a Damascus suburb last week.

The president did not specify a target for the strikes, but he said the United States would aim to hit things "associated with the chemical weapons capabilities" of Assad's regime.

"We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents," Trump said in remarks from the White House.

Trump also directed a message to Assad's main backers, Russia and Iran: "What kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men and women and children?"

The suspected nerve agent attack in the city of Douma in eastern Ghouta on April 7 killed dozens of people, local activists have told NBC News, including children.

Syria and Russia have denied any involvement in the alleged attack.



Read more here.