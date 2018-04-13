Heelan preps for fundraising auction - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Heelan preps for fundraising auction

Posted:
By Travis Hoffer, Chief Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Despite the weather, the annual Heelan Auction, which is set for Saturday night, will go on as planned.

This year's auction, inside the Sioux City Convention Center, has a masquerade theme.

There will be a variety of live, silent, and super silent auction items to bid on... everything from signed jerseys, to trips, wine, and outdoor decor.

After the dinner, expect live music from the band, "On the Fritz."

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools.

Equipping the new high school building makes this year's fundraising especially important.

"As you know we have the new Bishop Heelan Catholic High School that just opened in January. And we want to equip the science labs with new equipment but we also want to support our junior high schools with the science equipment that is needed in those areas as well," said Mark Petty, Co-Chair Heelan Auction

This year supporters will be able to bid on auction items online, as well.

And, for those heading to the convention center for the auction are encouraged to park in the parking ramps, and use the skywalk system, to avoid any winter weather.

