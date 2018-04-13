Power outage affects nearly 1400 in Sioux City

In Sioux City, nearly 14-hundred customers, many west of Hamilton Boulevard, were without power for a couple of hours Friday evening, ahead of the approaching storm.

A spokesperson with MidAmerican Energy says the outage was caused by a lightning strike that hit some equipment.

Area businesses, like the Casey's General Store on Hamilton Boulevard, were in the dark.

Traffic signals also weren't working after the outage -- and Sioux City Police had to direct traffic.

MidAmerican Energy crews restored power to the affected neighborhoods just after 9 p-m.

Extra crews have been sent to Siouxland because of the forecast.