Power outage affects nearly 1400 in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Power outage affects nearly 1400 in Sioux City

Posted:
By Travis Hoffer, Chief Photographer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

In Sioux City, nearly 14-hundred customers, many west of Hamilton Boulevard, were without power for a couple of hours Friday evening, ahead of the approaching storm.

A spokesperson with MidAmerican Energy says the outage was caused by a lightning strike that hit some equipment.

Area businesses, like the Casey's General Store on Hamilton Boulevard, were in the dark.

Traffic signals also weren't working after the outage -- and Sioux City Police had to direct traffic.

MidAmerican Energy crews restored power to the affected neighborhoods just after 9 p-m.

Extra crews have been sent to Siouxland because of the forecast.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.