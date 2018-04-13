Missing persons advisory issued for Wynot, NE man

Northeast Nebraska authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Wynot.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office says 90-year old Darrell Gowery has been missing since about noon on Friday.

Officials say Gowery is about 5’10”, 200 lbs. Gowery was last seen wearing a navy blue long sleeved turtle neck with a gray vest and blue jeans. Gowery is known to drive a black 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up bearing Nebraska plate 13-427U and last known whereabouts was in the vicinity of Wynot.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, or contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department at 402-254-6884, immediately.