Missing persons advisory issued for Wynot, NE man - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Missing persons advisory issued for Wynot, NE man

Posted:
WYNOT, Neb. (NCN) -

Northeast Nebraska authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Wynot.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office says 90-year old Darrell Gowery has been missing since about noon on Friday.

Officials say Gowery is about 5’10”, 200 lbs. Gowery was last seen wearing a navy blue long sleeved turtle neck with a gray vest and blue jeans. Gowery is known to drive a black 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up bearing Nebraska plate 13-427U and last known whereabouts was in the vicinity of Wynot.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, or contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department at 402-254-6884, immediately.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.