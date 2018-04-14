Sen. Ernst reacts to U.S. airstrike on Syria

President Trump says US military is striking Syria with France and the UK.

One of Iowa's U.S. Senators is showing her support for President Trump's decision to take part in an airstrike against Syria.

Senator Joni Ernst released the following statement in the wake of the strike:

"Tonight, the United States and our allies executed a strong and unified response to the Assad regime’s recent attacks, making clear that their horrific crimes and use of chemical weapons against their own people will not be tolerated. The evidence produced is indisputable: Bashar al-Assad is a war criminal, and he will be held accountable for his actions."

“Russia and Iran are complicit in these chemical weapons attacks on innocent populations. The Trump administration has shown decisive and precise global leadership. We must remain unified with our allies to put a stop to these continued attacks on the Syrian people once and for all.”