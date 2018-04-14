Firefighters from three area departments battle structure fire In Orleans

Three area fire departments responded to a fire in Orleans, Iowa Friday.

The Spirit Lake Fire Department was called to the scene at 13985 Wedeking Drive in Orleans around 6:50 pm. They found heavy smoke coming from the building upon arriving on the scene and quickly called for mutual assistance from the Arnolds Park-Okoboji and Superior Fire Departments for additional equipment and manpower.

Large flames could be seen coming from the structure as part of the roof collapsed.

Firefighters were spraying water on a nearby building trying to keep the blaze from spreading to it. Northeast winds gusting to nearly 40 mph are hampering those efforts.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the scene. An ambulance was standing by as a precaution.

