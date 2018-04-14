Firefighters from three area departments battle structure fire I - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Firefighters from three area departments battle structure fire In Orleans

Posted:
Photo Courtesy: Explore Okoboji - KUOO Photo Courtesy: Explore Okoboji - KUOO
ORLEANS, Iowa (KUOO) -

Three area fire departments responded to a fire in Orleans, Iowa Friday. 

The Spirit Lake Fire Department was called to the scene at 13985 Wedeking Drive in Orleans around 6:50 pm. They found heavy smoke coming from the building upon arriving on the scene and quickly called for mutual assistance from the Arnolds Park-Okoboji and Superior Fire Departments for additional equipment and manpower.

Large flames could be seen coming from the structure as part of the roof collapsed.

Firefighters were spraying water on a nearby building trying to keep the blaze from spreading to it. Northeast winds gusting to nearly 40 mph are hampering those efforts.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the scene. An ambulance was standing by as a precaution.

Read more from KUOO here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.