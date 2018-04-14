Blizzard conditions lead to I-80 pileup in western Nebraska

A potent spring storm system that's expected to persist through the weekend has raked across the Midwest and spawning at least one tornado in Arkansas as blizzard conditions blanket much of the Northern Plains.

Blizzard conditions are blamed for a major accident in western Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the pileup entangled over a dozen vehicles Friday afternoon on Interstate 80 about five miles west of Sidney.

Troopers estimated between 15 and 20 vehicles were a part of the chain reaction crash. There was no initial word on any injuries.

Many highways in western Nebraska have been closed down because of the blizzard.



