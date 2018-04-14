Siouxland law enforcement urge people to stay home during blizzard

The South Sioux City Police department is urging people to stay home. They tweeted the blizzard is in full force and travel is not advised. SSCPD Officers are taking accident reports and are extremely busy. Be safe, Be smart, STAY HOME!



Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew tweeted a photo east of Sergeant Bluff on 210th Street showing visibility is deteriorating due to strong winds.

East of Sergeant Bluff on 210th St. Visibility is detoriating due to strong winds. @WoodburySheriff #SuxWeather pic.twitter.com/g9dPS0pl29 — Dave Drew (@SheriffDaveDrew) April 14, 2018



The Dickinson County Emergency Management shared an image of a vehicle stuck in the ditch with this warning, "Stay home today or this might be you. (Hwy 71 between Milford and Arnolds Park) Visibility here is about 100 yards.

Stay home today or this might be you. (Hwy 71 between Milford and Arnolds Park) Visibility here is about 100 yards. pic.twitter.com/TzDDNeCzND — Dickinson County (Iowa) Emergency Management (@dcoem) April 14, 2018



The City of Fonda also shared a photo showing whiteout conditions. They said snow total two inches. Roads a hard snow pack. Travel is not recommended. The biggest problem is in an all-white environment is finding the road. Suddenly it is gone and you are upside down. Stay home.

At 11A visibilities are 1/8 to 1/4 of a mile. Snow total two inches. Roads a hard snow pack. Travel is not recommended. The biggest problem is in an all white environment is finding the road. Suddenly it is gone and you are upside down. Stay home. @NWSDesMoines @NWSSiouxFalls pic.twitter.com/M0QWLpHheD — City of Fonda, Iowa (@Fonda_IA) April 14, 2018

What does it look like where you are? Share us a picture or video outside your window on Facebook or by emailing connect@ktiv.com.