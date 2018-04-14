Iowa offensive line facing changes - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa offensive line facing changes

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Perhaps no position embodies Iowa football better than offensive lineman. The Hawkeyes won the Joe Moore award, as the best offensive line in college football, in 2016.
    
Nine of the 10 lineman listed on the spring depth chart are from Iowa. Woodbury Central graduates Levi and Landan Paulsen opened spring as 1-2 at right guard.
    
O-line coach Tim Polasek says that Levi Paulsen is out for the spring with an injury, but said Landan Paulsen is playing some of his best football.
    
Iowa lost four starters off the line last year, so right now, they're just trying to get better.

"Something we talk about weekly is personnel," said Polasek. "Who can provide depth? Who can get into the top six or seven? Do we have our best five out there right now?"

"Unit pride is always one of those things that's at the top, especially when you lose four guys from the year before. Our main emphasis has just been  on competing and improving consistently every day," added Polasek.

Iowa's version of their spring game will be played this Friday at Kinnick Stadium.

